Gull Celebrates Start To The New Work Year with Discount Day

To celebrate the return of most Kiwis back to a New Work Year, Gull New Zealand is offering a 10 cent per litre discount, the Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 23 January 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 24 January 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull wants to pass savings onto our customers and alleviate a little of the stress from returning to work.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, including the newly opened Gull in Petone, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:



Regular (91) $2.047 Force 10 (98) $2.197 Diesel $1.317

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:



Atiamuri Offering the lowest regular (91) price $1.867 per litre Te Kuiti Offering the lowest diesel price $1.167 per litre

Lowest priced site inside the Auckland region as below:

New Lynn Offering the lowest regular (91) price $2.077 per litre



All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

