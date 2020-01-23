Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gull Celebrates Start To The New Work Year with Discount Day

Thursday, 23 January 2020, 8:58 am
Press Release: Gull New Zealand

To celebrate the return of most Kiwis back to a New Work Year, Gull New Zealand is offering a 10 cent per litre discount, the Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 23 January 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 24 January 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull wants to pass savings onto our customers and alleviate a little of the stress from returning to work.

“Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, including the newly opened Gull in Petone, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)$2.047
Force 10 (98)$2.197
Diesel$1.317

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

AtiamuriOffering the lowest regular (91) price$1.867 per litre
Te KuitiOffering the lowest diesel price$1.167 per litre

Lowest priced site inside the Auckland region as below:

New LynnOffering the lowest regular (91) price$2.077 per litre


All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gull New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 