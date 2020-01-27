Entries open for PINZ Awards

Let’s celebrate our frontrunners - entries open for PINZ Awards

Entries are now open for the national Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.

This year’s award winners will be presented at the Primary Industries Summit at Te Papa in Wellington on June 24.

"These awards are all about celebrating the significant achievements being made every week, every month and every year by New Zealand’s primary sector, and its supporters," Federated Farmers president Katie Milne says.

"So start thinking about who deserves to be nominated, and recognised, and potentially rewarded."

The categories for 2020 are:

- Primary Industry Team Award (sponsored by Primary ITO)

- Primary Industry Science & Research Award (sponsored by Yashili Dairy)

- Primary Industry Innovation & Collaboration Project Award (sponsored by Norwood)

- Primary Industry Chief Executive Award (sponsored by Lincoln University)

- Industry Champion Award (sponsored by Federated Farmers)

- Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries in NZ (sponsored by Massey Ferguson).

The deadline for entries is March 30.

Full information at https://primaryindustries.co.nz/awards/overview

ENDS





