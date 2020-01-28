Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

One million Air New Zealand domestic fares go for under $50

Tuesday, 28 January 2020, 9:55 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

28 January 2020

Air New Zealand has sold more than one million domestic fares for under $50 since it overhauled its domestic pricing structure a year ago.

The airline shrunk its lowest fares on 41 domestic routes in February 2019 reducing some by up to 50 percent.

The move meant Kiwis can fly within each island for as low as $39 and between the North Island and South Island for as low as $39.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the response to the reduction to the airline’s lowest fares has been fantastic.

“When we announced this overhaul in February last year, we committed to making three quarters of a million seats a year available for less than $50. It’s terrific to have well and truly surpassed this and to hit the one million milestone.

“Around 600,000 of these fares sold for under $50 have been for flights on our regional routes. We remain committed to delivering great low fares for our customers, but they’re in hot demand, so people need to remember to book early to get the best possible deals.”

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 