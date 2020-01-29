Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tesla Increased Car Delivery Productivity by 40% in 2019

Wednesday, 29 January 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Data gathered by LearnBonds.com indicates that American electric car manufacturer Tesla increased car deliveries by 40% in 2019 compared to 2018. Tesla delivered a total of 367,200 vehicles worldwide compared to 2018’s 244,920 cars.

Tesla's Driving Force - Model 3

In 2019, Tesla had a set a target of delivering between 360,000 to 400,000 cars. The California based firm has recently seen an increase in the demand for its vehicles. In 2017, Elon Musk-led company managed to sell 103,020.

According to the report:

“Generally, Tesla sold more cars in 2019 than it did in the previous two years combined."

The increasing demand for Tesla vehicles has been fuelled by the Model 3 Sedan. The least delivery for model three was in 2017 at 1,550 units. In 2018, 63,150 units of model 3 were delivered which account for an increase of 97.5%. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone, Tesla delivered 92,550 Model 3 cars.

This figure puts Model 3 in 19th position in 2019 United States SUV sales at 161,100 units.

On the other hand, deliveries for Model X/S have been declining. The highest delivery was in 2017 at 2,8320 cars followed by 27,550 units in 2018. There was a significant drop in 2019 when only 19,450 units of Model X/S were sold.

Currently, Tesla holds 1.1% of the US automotive market share which is dominated by General Motors at 16.9%.

It is projected that by the end of 2020, Tesla will be delivering at least 500,000 cars annually based on the rising demand for electric cars.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://learnbonds.com/tesla-increased-car-delivery-productivity-by-40-per-cent-in-2019


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 