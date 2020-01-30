Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Iwi partnerships result in housing for Lower Hutt

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 9:04 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

30 January 2020

An innovative housing development in Petone, Lower Hutt demonstrates how cities and developers working in partnership with Iwi and Māori can achieve benefits for the wider community, says the head of a national Maori housing provider.


Paetutu was the name of the Kāinga which was originally located in the area. Today it’s home to the latest mana whenua-developer partnership to result in adding much-needed housing stock to the Wellington region.


Brae Watkins, Chair of Te Tumu Kāinga - the housing arm of Te Tumu Paeroa - says the development by The Wellington Company is of high design and build quality and incorporates features such as public river access and public art, which “complements the medium-density architecture and creates a beautiful neighbourhood community. It’s been a pleasure to be involved in this.”


“Taranaki Whānui membership were offered a pre-release opportunity, with 14 whanau going on to purchase (representing 25% of all homes sold). The remainder of homes were sold on the open market, with Taranaki Whānui also being a major beneficiary of those transactions.” Watkins says.


Along with the 56 two and three-bedroom terraced homes, which feature courtyard gardens, extensive glazing, and eco-efficient contemporary architecture, the master-planned urban neighbourhood site boasts extensive planting, in-built sustainability, and an Ara (walkway) featuring public art work by master carver Rangi Hetet adds another special and unique element to Paetutu upholding its connection to Taranaki Whānui. The Ara was this morning gifted back to the community. The development’s street name (Te Ara o Paetutu) is the first fully Te Reo street name in Lower Hutt.


The land that Paetutu stands on today was offered to Taranaki Whānui as part of First Right of Refusal in the Crown’s land disposal process, according to spokesperson Kara Puketapu-Dentice.


“The Wellington Company and Te Tumu Kāinga worked together to increase overall housing supply for the area, but even more significantly, it’s been done in a way that benefits our uri both financially and culturally, whilst respecting the history and significance of the area to our people, and incorporating strong environmental components.”


The 14 homes sold to Taranaki Whānui whanau in 2017 were ‘off the plans’, meaning that in the interim period the value of the homes has gone up, says The Wellington Company Managing Director Ian Cassels.


“Pre-sales are a useful way to protect members from the bidding wars of the open market, and I’m pleased to see iwi members have done well with this housing opportunity.”


Cassels said that to achieve these kinds of results, it was important to work side by side with organisations such as Te Tumu Kāinga, that are best-placed to know how to deliver for iwi members.


A blessing was held on 30 January to officially open the site, with the first residents expected to move in shortly thereafter.


Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 