Air New Zealand Shanghai suspension – Update One

Following today’s announcement from the New Zealand Government on China travel restrictions, Air New Zealand will suspend its Auckland-Shanghai route with immediate effect until 29 March 2020.

Today’s NZ288 service (Shanghai-Auckland) departing Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1410 local time will be the airline’s final service until 29 March.

All remaining Auckland-Shanghai and Shanghai-Auckland flights are suspended, including tonight’s (Sunday 2 February) Auckland-Shanghai service.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says the suspension has been brought forward following increased border restrictions, which pose significant operational and crew logistics challenges.

“We thank customers for their understanding as the situation evolves. Our teams are working to make alternative travel arrangements for all customers impacted by this suspension and they will be contacted with options in the coming days,” Captain Morgan says.



Air New Zealand’s contact centre is currently operating at high volumes. The latest information will be published on the Travel Alerts section of Air New Zealand’s website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.



