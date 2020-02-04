Statement of issues released for the Cengage/McGraw-Hill mer

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Issues relating to an application from Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. and McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. seeking clearance to merge their global publishing businesses. In New Zealand both parties supply textbooks and related educational materials.

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. A Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the acquisition.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Cengage and McGraw-Hill and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Cengage/McGraw-Hill” in the subject line.

Submissions are due no later than close of business Tuesday 18 February 2020, with cross-submissions due no later than close of business Tuesday 24 February 2020.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 12 March 2020. However, this date may be extended.



Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.



