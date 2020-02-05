Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand wine exports soar

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Winegrowers

In 2019 there was an 8% increase in New Zealand wine exports, with total export value now reaching a record $1.86 billion according to New Zealand Winegrowers.

The USA continues to be New Zealand wine’s largest market with nearly $600 million in exports.

The non-stop increase in international demand is testament to the premium reputation of New Zealand wine, especially in its major markets where the country remains either the highest or second highest priced wine category in the USA, UK, and Canada.

“Achieving yet another record level of wine exports is an outstanding achievement for New Zealand wine exporters, and demonstrates the rising global demand for our unique and sustainable wines,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“Sustainability is an integral part of the New Zealand wine story, and ongoing focus and effort in areas where we can make a real positive impact is critical to the ongoing success of our industry” said Gregan.

New Zealand wine is exported to more than 100 countries, and is New Zealand’s 7th biggest export good.

-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Winegrowers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Severe Weather In Fiordland – Expert Reaction

MetService has issued its first 'Red warning' following heavy rain in Fiordland that has damaged roads and left tourists stranded. More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 