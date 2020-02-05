New Zealand wine exports soar

In 2019 there was an 8% increase in New Zealand wine exports, with total export value now reaching a record $1.86 billion according to New Zealand Winegrowers.

The USA continues to be New Zealand wine’s largest market with nearly $600 million in exports.

The non-stop increase in international demand is testament to the premium reputation of New Zealand wine, especially in its major markets where the country remains either the highest or second highest priced wine category in the USA, UK, and Canada.

“Achieving yet another record level of wine exports is an outstanding achievement for New Zealand wine exporters, and demonstrates the rising global demand for our unique and sustainable wines,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“Sustainability is an integral part of the New Zealand wine story, and ongoing focus and effort in areas where we can make a real positive impact is critical to the ongoing success of our industry” said Gregan.

New Zealand wine is exported to more than 100 countries, and is New Zealand’s 7th biggest export good.

