Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Stay Alert” Call To Business As Coronavirus Impacts Spread Across NZ Economy

Friday, 14 February 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Importers and exporters should talk to their shippers – both sea and air – and keep informed as knock-on effects of China’s coronavirus hit New Zealand.

Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett said the plight of the education sector and its impact on many NZ communities was acknowledged.

With around 6500 Chinese students enrolled to study here still in China, the flow through will have a wide impact on many small and medium businesses in New Zealand.

“Other than the education sector the Chamber has seen some mixed outcomes so far where in some cases there are significant reductions in volumes but in others there has been an almost panic buy and distribution where access is still available,” said Barnett.

Staying alert and flexible to the shifts was important:

  • Perishable goods export orders and some airfreight flights had been cancelled.
  • About 1000 forestry workers were out of a job amid supply chain disruption.
  • On the China side there are less people working so there are delays in processing imports at the border and delays in distribution.
  • Shipping congestion at the ports is a reality – which may impose a cost on NZ exporters. However, some shipping companies were offering destination changes at no cost in order to assist exporters.
  • For NZ importers, supplies are being delayed out of China which may have an impact on local manufacturers.
  • For those associated with medical products there is an increase in demand but a difficulty in distribution on the distribution side.

Barnett noted comments of Finance Minister Grant Robertson that agencies were assessing the potential economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. “We are taking this very seriously,” Robertson told the expenditure select committee. “We are in a very strong position to respond.”

It was important that business keep good records, said Barnett.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Business Chamber on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Research: Climate Change Throws Tree Seeding Out Of Sync – New Study

Climate change is negatively affecting tree reproduction by throwing seed production systems out of synchronisation, according to a new international study co-authored by a University of Canterbury scientist. Many tree species worldwide produce large ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Flooding could release toxic gas – Expert Reaction

A chemical substance known as ouvea premix stored at an old paper mill in Mataura could release toxic ammonia gas if it comes in contact with water.More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 