Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

European Union Startups Lag UK New Business Starts Ahead Of Brexit Trade Talks

Friday, 21 February 2020, 9:00 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

The number of new businesses created across the European Union (EU) remained static, significantly below UK new business starts, as both sides jockey for position ahead of post-Brexit trade talks.

EU chief trade negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc was ready to offer an “ambitious partnership” with the UK post-Brexit, but its “particular proximity” meant it would be different to the free-trade deal it struck with Canada.

However, UK chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said Britain would reject any idea of a “level playing field” supervised by the European court of justice to ensure that neither side undercuts the other.

This comes as the number of new firms formed in the EU as a proportion of the total number businesses in the bloc was 9.3 per cent in 2017 the same as the year before, according to a report released by the EU’s data body this week. New business formations are seen as a key indicator of the health of the bloc, which has a population of 512 million.

By comparison, the number of new companies started in Britain was 13.6 per cent, although this was a 1.5 per cent fall on 2016. Economists see this drop as a reflection of the of political uncertainty the UK has gone through since voting to leave the EU almost four years ago.

The UK left the EU on 31 January and is now in a transition period - following the majority of the bloc’s rules - while a post-Brexit trade deal is hammered out. The two sides are due to start negotiations next month.

The highest new business formations came in Lithuania, 19.7 per cent, Portugal, 15.8 per cent and Slovakia 13.7 per cent, according to Eurostat. The rate in France was 10 per cent and 6.8 per cent in Germany.

The firms with the worst rates in what was then a 28-nation bloc (including the UK) were Greece, 4.5 per cent, Belgium, 6.4 per cent and Sweden 6.6 per cent.

A comprehensive trade deal is seen as key among economists for getting the economy moving in both the EU and the UK.

Last month, the Bank of England cut its growth forecast for the UK to 0.8 per cent from 1.2 per cent this year, warning that a rapid Brexit trade deal would hurt British productivity.

Eurozone growth in 2020 was cut by 0.1 per cent to 1.3 per cent by the International Monetary Fund last month, saying that growth prospects this year depend on both sides “averting” a no-deal exit.

LearnBonds news editor Roger Baird said: “Napoleon first called Britain a nation of shopkeepers. Now that would be a nation of tech startups. That rate of new business formation is impressive, ranking with surging young nations like Lithuania and Slovakia, and outstripping mature states like France and Germany. The UK will be keen to see that its new EU trade deal does nothing to hamper that entrepreneurial spirit.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 