Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waking Giants Launch ‘Lead Generation Online’ Program For Business Founders Or Leadership Teams

Monday, 24 February 2020, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Waking Giants

Auckland based business growth agency Waking Giants have released their ‘Lead Generation Online’ program which has been created with founders or leadership teams that are looking to scale their sales leads at scale, online, 24/7.

Cam Wilkes, Head of Digital Growth at Waking Giants says “This program focuses heavily on identifying the intended customer's pain points, segmenting clusters of customer types, creating the right messaging to resonate with each customer segment, and identifying exactly where potential customers “hang-out” online.”

He continues “What we’ve identified with a large number of businesses over the last few years is that many of them have tried their hand at digital marketing but their efforts have all been done in isolation to any strategy or any other channels they’re concurrently marketing through.

A good online lead generation campaign is similar to the old iceberg analogy, what you actually see as far as ad creative and messaging is concerned is really just the “tip of the iceberg”. There’s a lot of groundwork that goes into formulating a successful online lead generation campaign and this is where those who “dabble” really miss the boat”. 
There’s a lot of wasted media spend that goes through online channels that really don’t suit the audience or are out of context with the offering. Throwing mud at the wall to see if it sticks is great if you’ve got unlimited budget, most businesses don’t have this luxury though unfortunately.”

The ‘Lead Generation Online’ Program consists of five key steps consisting of:

Step One: Identify Customer Pain
Step Two: Know Your Channels
Step Three: Create Online Strategy Roadmap

Step Four: Analyse Your Numbers
Step Five: Ongoing Management

To find out more about Waking Giants ‘Lead Generation Online’ program and to download a product information sheet, visit the program page: https://waking-giants.com/lead-generation-online/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waking Giants on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 