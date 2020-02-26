Personalised Car-shopping Service Gets Customers Back On The Road Faster

Auckland, 26 February 2020 - The daunting task of buying a new car has been solved by a new partnership between AA Insurance and Turners used-car dealer network, which can offer hassle-free car replacement instead of cash in the bank.

The new initiative provides customers, who would normally receive a cash settlement for their written off car, with the option of a replacement vehicle located and delivered by Turners.

“It’s basically a personalised car-shopping service for customers to get the car they want without the hassle and stress of buying one themselves,” says Amelia Macandrew, Customer Relations Manager, AA Insurance. “It’s quick too; on average it takes around four to five business days from the time a customer makes a claim to when they’re handed the keys to their new car.”

The service was initially set up specifically for those who needed extra help finding a replacement car and, since late last year, has helped around 50 customers throughout New Zealand, including around 20 from Timaru following the 2019 hailstorm. The service is now available to all AA Insurance customers.

“We have good relationships with our customers and wanted to really look after those who needed an extra hand,” says Amelia.

“They may require a vehicle to keep appointments, remain independent or take the kids to school or the doctor. Others may not feel confident choosing a car on their own. The last thing these customers need is to spend time buying a replacement car.”

One Timaru customer had to replace two vehicles damaged by recent hail. Although her cars were both declared a total loss, there was no stock in Timaru car yards, as they had all been damaged too*. Within 24 hours of asking for help to find replacements, two vehicles of her choice were set aside, and within a few days she had dropped off her damaged cars and driven away in the new ones.

“As Turners has a network throughout the country, they can give AA Insurance customers a range of options based on the checklist they provide, no matter where they live,” says Amelia. “Customers may want the exact same car, something similar, or even totally different, and Turners staff are able to track down exactly what our customers need and want, all within their budget - they will even get them sent in from a different part of the country.”

“This service is not only a life-saver for many AAI customers, but they often get a better car for their money than if they had negotiated the deal themselves,” continues Amelia. “What’s more, if the car comes in under budget, the change will be deposited into their bank account, so they can save it or spend it on something else. It’s no wonder customers are loving the benefits of this new initiative.”

© Scoop Media

