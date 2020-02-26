New Platform Aims To Shutdown The Sunday Night Scaries Forever

Sunday night anxiety, the headache of choosing the right subject, deciding on a career or figuring out what you are good at just got easier with launch of the personal aptitude assessment platform Careersure.co.nz – and there may even be some answers for more mature Kiwis going through that midlife crisis.

CEO of Careersure.co.nz, Brian Noble, said the uniquely Kiwi platform is based on the data gleaned from the aptitude assessments of more than 2,500 New Zealanders over a twenty-year period

“It is not a personality test. Instead we assess temperament, interests and aptitudes – your natural ability to do something – and the result helps you find your calling; the ‘thing’ you love doing.

“More common career guidance assessments today are based on your ‘interests’ and personality and these are influenced by friends, family and teachers – it’s the reason why so many drop-out of tertiary education or end up doing something different from what they studied.

“Interests and personality assessments ignore the fact that you don’t know what you don’t know. You may think you are interested in flying an aircraft, but is it your calling? Do you have the right temperament and the talent for it? Or will you be bored in five years?”

Noble says that by understanding your aptitudes (your natural gifts), temperament (how you relate to the world around you) and interests, the CareerSure assessment helps people uncover their true passion.

“I’ve assessed thousands of Kiwis over two decades and based on the experience and knowledge I have gleaned from this I can say that the average midlife crisis is caused by restless aptitude syndrome – people are stuck in jobs they hate, but they feel trapped.

“Interests change and personality develops, but your natural strengths stay with you for life.”

Also a New Zealand first is the CareerSure online roadmap, a portal for anyone who has been through the advanced assessments with a growing number of resources to help people manage, plan and progress their career faster with more direction.

Noble says CareerSure’s aim is to help people of all ages discover their passions – it’s never too late – reduce the university drop-out rate and number of dud degrees and, hopefully, save a few marriages along the way.

“It’s time for people to make more informed choices about what they want to do with their lives. We’re confident the aptitude assessment works because we have our own track record spanning two decades – and countless stories. The framework of the assessment itself is more than 90 years old and is the same one used by Nike, 3M, Apple and Samsung to hire the right people.

“Nothing is sadder than the Sunday night scaries that so many people get ahead of the work week. They should be excited to get back to what they’re doing. I’m confident we can help them do that.”

Noble says that while the full CareerSure aptitude assessment is more than three hours long, it is not a marathon quiz but involves puzzles, problem solving and various exercises – some question and answer, however, is inevitable.

For more information visit: https://careersure.co.nz/

ABOUT

The CareerSure online assessment platform assesses a person’s aptitudes and natural abilities and is based on more than 90 years of scientific research. The same testing structure is used by more than 70 per cent of Fortune 500 companies to help them hire the right people for the job.

Owned and operated by Achievement Discoveries, the CareerSure online assessment platform was built using the knowledge and experience from testing more than 2,500 New Zealanders face-to-face over more than 20 years.

The platform offers three options (with a money back guarantee)

CareerSure Subject Selector (based on key aptitudes for 15 - 16-year-olds).

CareerSure Student (for college/university students or those initially entering the workforce).

CareerSure Professional (for those desiring to move from a job to a career they’re passionate about, mid-career change or returning to work after a break).

The roadmap portal currently contains:

Career Developer - updates a person’s career list as new careers become available.

Career Checker – check a career to show how close to your aptitudes it is.

Personalised Vocabulary Builder – show the words at your vocabulary level to learn

With a number of other tools currently being developed.



