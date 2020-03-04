Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Union Says Provincial Growth Fund Could Boost Middlemarch Rail Fortunes

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union


The union representing rail workers says an injection of capital from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) could ensure the future of rail excursions to Middlemarch.

Dunedin Railways Limited announced in late 2019 that it was ending Taieri Gorge rail excursions to Middlemarch, with future services terminating at Pukerangi.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says lateral thinking is needed to get the service back on track.

It is a mistake to view the decision as purely a bottom line issue for the company, he says.

Dunedin Railways notes in its corporate statement of intent that it has 'social and environmental responsibilities to take account of in meeting its long-term commercial objectives'.

Mr Butson says the change was a downgrade of the service and had negatively affected communities.

The Dunedin City Council (DCC) must raise the issue with the Government, and promote the service as a candidate for PGF investment to upgrade and maintain infrastructure for an iconic regional attraction, he says.

“There needs to be a joined up approach, involving not just management but rail workers, local communities, the Council and stakeholders such as the Excursion Train Trust and tourism providers.”

Mr Butson says it is concerning how the initial proposal was made public without consultation.

Dunedin Railways Limited has a majority shareholding by Dunedin City Holdings, the business arm of the Dunedin City Council.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rail And Maritime Transport Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 