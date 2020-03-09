Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RBNZ Survey: Experts Say An Out-of-cycle Rate Cut May Cause Panic

Monday, 9 March 2020, 9:23 am
Press Release: Finder

  • 90% of experts predict a rate cut on March 25
  • OCR likely to drop below 1% for first time
  • 27% say an emergency cut is needed to boost the economy, but some sceptical of effectiveness

Despite persistent rumours of an emergency rate cut, most experts believe that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is unlikely to drop the official cash rate (OCR) until they next meet on Wednesday 25 March.

In the latest Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 12 experts and economists weighed in on the probability of an out-of-cycle rate cut in response to the escalating threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

An overwhelming majority (90%) agreed there won’t be an emergency cut before the next official cash rate (OCR) announcement. However this same number predict the next OCR decision will be a cut of at least 25 basis points. This would cause the OCR to drop below 1% for the first time in New Zealand’s history.

These findings are in contrast to last month’s Survey, where 23% of experts predicted a rate cut wouldn’t happen until August 2020 at the earliest.

Out-of-cycle rate cut may cause panic

This comes as the US Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday 3 March— an emergency measure not seen since the Global Financial Crisis back in 2008. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia last week slashed the cash rate to 0.5%, a new historical low and the fourth rate cut since June 2019.

Yet many of the panellists say that an out-of-cycle rate cut on home soil would spark unnecessary fear amongst businesses and consumers.

According to independent economist Tony Alexander, an early rate cut “risks generating the sense of unease the RBNZ produced with its 0.5% cut last year.”

Kiwi Bank’s Chief Economist Jarrod Kerr agrees, saying an emergency rate cut would “signal panic in a world already on the verge of panic.”

Despite this, over a quarter (27%) of experts agree that an emergency rate cut is needed to boost the economy.

COVID-19 continues rapid escalation 

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s Publisher in New Zealand, said that the global spread of coronavirus has unfolded much quicker than expected.

“Last month, it was widely assumed that coronavirus would be contained within China. But this hasn’t been the case. The disease has since spread to more than 80 countries, with no signs of slowing down. This poses a major threat to the global economy,” he said.

Dr Oliver Hartwich, Executive Director at The NZ Initiative, said a rate cut is likely on 25 March as the Reserve Bank seeks to align with the monetary decisions of major international banks. Yet he also remains sceptical of the effectiveness of a rate cut, due to New Zealand’s heavy reliance on tourism and foreign trade.

“The RBNZ cannot create those tourists that will no longer arrive on our shores. It cannot restore supply chains either or stimulate the economies of our trading partners. Therefore, even as the cut looks unavoidable, I am not convinced it will be greatly effective,” he said.

Here’s what our experts had to say

Donal Curtin, Economics New Zealand Ltd: "There is, perhaps, some kudos from being seen to "do something", especially if seen as part of coordinated international effort post the off-schedule Fed move. But there are also risks of scaring the consumer and business horses ("if the RBNZ is worried so much ..." etc). Given that there's no material difference between moving now and moving on March 25, a hold until looks the more likely, though it's a close call."

Tony Alexander, Tony Alexander: "The economic and inflation outlooks have deteriorated as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and its potentially severe impact on the tourism sector. The manufacturing, construction, and farming impacts will be temporary."

Dr Oliver Hartwich, The New Zealand Initiative: "The coronavirus, or rather the response to the coronavirus, has disrupted the global economy. Especially following international interest rate cuts, the RBNZ has little choice but to cut as well."

Robin Clements, UBS NZ Ltd: "Response to the impact of COVID-19 and global central bank cuts."

Dominick Stephens, Westpac: "The RBNZ will deliver a confidence-boosting cut in reaction to COVID-19 and other central banks' actions."

Sharon Zollner, ANZ: "The COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread and accelerate globally, and imminent restrictions on the movement of people will severely hamper economic activity. Monetary policy can't do much about the situation, but will do its bit."

Michael Reddell, Croaking Cassandra: "For some reason they seem to eschewed moving quickly, in line with Fed and RBA, but coronavirus is a huge adverse shock, the economic severity of which the Bank will eventually wake to."

Jarrod Kerr, Kiwibank: "The RBNZ will likely follow the lead of central banks offshore in responding to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. I predict the next cut will be 50 basis points."

Debbie Roberts, Property Apprentice: "Although my previous prediction was no OCR cut until 2021, I now think that the global impact of COVID-19 will require the RBNZ to be pro-active with reducing the cash rate (maybe only by 0.25) on the 25 March in an effort to reduce the economic effect of the global spread of the virus."

Kelvin Davidson, Corelogic: "All due to coronavirus."

Christina Leung, NZIER: "Line-ball call on whether the RBNZ will wait till the official meeting given the moves of the other central banks, but think enough momentum in the NZ economy that RBNZ has time on its side."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Finder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 