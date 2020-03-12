Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand shines light on sustainable tourism operator

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 11:22 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand shines light on sustainable tourism operators, through promotion of Qualmark sustainable activities





Redwoods Treewalk (twilight tour) is one of the Qualmark-certified tourism experiences that can be booked through https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainable-activities.


Air New Zealand is taking steps to support local sustainable tourism operators through launching a website promoting activities and attractions awarded a Qualmark endorsement for their commitment to quality, safety and sustainability.

The new website, https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/sustainable-activities, was developed in partnership with award-winning Kiwi platform provider, Bookme, and at launch offers more than 170 Qualmark endorsed activities.

Amongst the activities sold on the site are winners of the Qualmark 100% Pure New Zealand Experience Awards, acknowledged for demonstrating excellence in sustainable visitor experiences; Kaitiaki Adventures, Rotorua Canopy Tours, Redwoods Treewalks, Franz Josef Glacier Guides, Real Journeys cruises and Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa.

Air New Zealand has also developed a 14-day itinerary of New Zealand that features Qualmark activities available to purchase on its website. The itinerary aims to encourage visitors to experience New Zealand wildlife first-hand and go behind the scenes to see how tourism is contributing to protect native wildlife and benefit local communities. This was developed on the back of Air New Zealand’s latest Safety Video featuring a lost takahe and highlighting New Zealand’s biodiversity challenges.

Air New Zealand’s Tourism Partnership Manager, Jenny Simpson says the airline is committed to supporting tourism businesses that are equally committed to making New Zealand a world-class sustainable visitor destination.

“There is a growing trend internationally towards sustainable tourism and Air New Zealand is committed to supporting New Zealand operators who share the same goals. One of the ways we can do this is by selling the activities of Qualmark sustainability-rated operators on our New Zealand website.”

What does a Qualmark endorsement mean?
QUALMARK GOLD AWARD:
A Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand. It puts exceptional customer experiences at the heart of everything the company does. This business is leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world class sustainable visitor destination.
QUALMARK SILVER AWARD:
A Silver Sustainable Tourism Business Award is evidence of a sophisticated tourism businesses that consistently exceeds visitor expectations. Their proactive leadership and management ensure that the business has a real focus on continuously improving their economic, social and environmental performance to create tourism products that are a genuine, constantly improving, sustainable experience.

QUALMARK BRONZE AWARD
A Bronze Sustainable Tourism Business Award identifies a business with a high level of professionalism, a keen awareness of the impact it has on the environment and a commitment to a customer centric approach.

