Air New Zealand Update On Tasman Route Capacity

Air New Zealand is significantly reducing capacity on its Tasman routes as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on travel demand.

These changes follow yesterday’s announcement on capacity reductions and will take effect from 30 March through to 30 June 2020. These dates may change if demand reduces further. Overall, Tasman capacity will reduce by 80 percent over this period.

The following outlines the capacity changes on Tasman routes:

· Wellington to Sydney: Reduced to two return services per week.

· Christchurch to Sydney: Reduced to two return services per week.

· Auckland to Sydney: Reduced to seven return services per week.

· Auckland to Brisbane: Reduced to five return services per week.

· Auckland to Melbourne: Reduced to seven return services per week.

All other Tasman routes are suspended from 30 March to 30 June as follows:

Auckland-Adelaide Auckland-Cairns Auckland-Sunshine Coast Auckland-Coolangatta Auckland-Perth Christchurch-Brisbane Christchurch-Melbourne Christchurch-Coolangatta Wellington-Brisbane Wellington-Melbourne Queenstown-Melbourne Queenstown-Sydney Queenstown-Brisbane

Due to the large number of schedule changes, customers are strongly encouraged to only contact the airline if they are due to fly within the next 48 hours or need immediate repatriation to New Zealand or their home country.

