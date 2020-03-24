Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shopping Centre Industry Prepares For Alert Level 4

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: NZ Council of Retail Property

NZCoRP Chair Campbell Barbour says its members, which include many of New Zealand’s largest retail property owners, are continuing to comply with all Ministry of Health guidelines to ensure the health and wellbeing of our communities while providing access to essential services as an Alert Level 4 approaches.

“We want to reinforce the Government’s message to shop normally as these essential services within our member’s shopping centres will remain open throughout a Level 4 Alert.

“NZCORP advises its members that shopping centres should remain open for general trade until close of business on Wednesday 25 March 2020. The Government has provided a 48-hour window for New Zealanders to ready themselves for the Level 4 provisions and the goods and services within shopping centres need to be available to the public during this 48-hour window for the purposes of preparation for the imminent step to Alert Level 4.

“All centres remain open for trade until close of business Wednesday and we acknowledge their importance in delivering goods and services to the community as well as supporting employment and economic activity across the nation.

“Under Alert Level 4, many shopping centres will continue to partially operate to enable New Zealanders access to those goods, services, and businesses identified as “essential” during this time.

“The operational procedures and arrangements will vary centre to centre in accordance with ongoing compliance with public health guidelines and depending on the individual circumstances of each shopping centre.

“The Council has offered its cooperation and assistance to the Government to ensure a measured and consistent industry approach to the current situation that puts the health and wellbeing of our community at the fore,” says Barbour.

 

About the New Zealand Council of Retail Property

The New Zealand Council of Retail Property provides a unified voice for the retail property and shopping centre industry. Our membership is broad and encompasses many of New Zealand’s leading retail property owners and managers, including Scentre Group, Kiwi Property, Oyster Property Group, AMP Capital, Stride Property, Colliers International, Tinline Properties and NZ Retail Property Group.

The Council is facilitated by Property Council New Zealand.

