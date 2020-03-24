Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

HELL To Close All Stores During COVID-19 Lockdown

Tuesday, 24 March 2020, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Hell Pizza

Wellington, 24 March 2020 - HELL will close all 76 stores for the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown, to help eliminate the spread of the virus.

Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL says the company made the decision proactively, ahead of expected advice from the Government about food delivery services, and if they’re deemed an essential service.

“We’re in a rapidly evolving situation, and have decided to close our stores to look after the health, wellbeing and safety of our staff and the communities we operate in.

“We all have a part to play in eliminating COVID-19 from New Zealand and support the measures put in place by the Government.

“If we all work together - as businesses and communities - we can resume our everyday day lives sooner, rather than later. We hope our customers, franchisees and staff all take care of each other over the coming weeks,” says Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

ENDS

