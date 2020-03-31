IAG establishes specialist Customer Care Team



IAG establishes specialist Customer Care Team to further support customers impacted by coronavirus

IAG is strengthening its commitment to being there for customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, and impact families, communities and businesses.

Last week, New Zealand’s largest general insurer shared a number of measures to support small business customers that are experiencing financial hardship as a direct result of COVID-19.

The team at IAG has been working throughout the COVID-19 period to identify how they can support all their customers who are experiencing financial hardship.

IAG New Zealand CEO, Craig Olsen said that in light of the current situation and some customers now finding things difficult financially, IAG has established a specialist Customer Care Team that will operate across IAG’s consumer brands (AMI, State, NAC and Lantern).

“IAG’s specialist Customer Care Team will field requests from customers who need assistance at this time.

“Every customer’s situation is unique, and as such, we are committed to tailoring the right solution to meet their particular needs,” Mr Olsen said.

“We will draw on a range of options to do this, from simple changes in their excess, through to working through a customer’s unique and personal circumstances to identify ways to assist.”



Recap of IAG’s 26 March announcement of measures to support small business customers

The key measures, which apply to insurance offered through IAG’s AMI, State and NZI brands are as follows:

• Deferred premium payments for small businesses experiencing financial hardship.

• Small businesses which need to close premises due to the impact of COVID-19 can maintain full insurance cover on the premises with no increases to their premium.

• Reduced payment times to suppliers to no more than 15 business days.

IAG is continuing to offer refunds for small businesses who cancel their insurance with no administration or cancellation fees.

A copy of our full media release from 26 March is attached.

Further details on these measures are also available on IAG’s websites.



Note for editors: IAG New Zealand is the largest general insurer in the country, trading under our brands AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern. We insure more than 1.8 million New Zealanders and protect over $650 billion of commercial and domestic assets.



https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/26032020_IAG_Covid19_media_release_final_1.docx

© Scoop Media

