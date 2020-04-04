Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Suggestion That Operators Benefiting From Current Crisis; Insulting, Says BCA

Saturday, 4 April 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: Bus and Coach Association

The Bus and Coach Association is dumbfounded by the suggestion of one union organisation that bus companies would be ‘double dipping’ on the COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme.

The fact is that bus and coach operators have been hit hard by the economic lockdown across NZ and the inability for most passengers to move around NZ freely. “Our members are fully in survival mode” BCA Chief Executive Pim Borren says. “Wage subsidies are only available for operators who have lost their projected revenues by at least 30% and that would be the case for almost all our members who have a reliance on tourism coaches and charters. Both have dropped to virtually zero income overnight”.

“The suggestion that any of our members are benefitting from the current crisis is insulting to say the least” says Dr Borren.

We are very pleased that the Government has recognised that the only way most of our member businesses could remain solvent at all has been because of their government contracts for public transport and for school bus services. “The Government has recognised how key these two areas are especially as we come back down to alert levels 3 and 2 and into economic recovery” says Dr Borren.

An additional challenge for many bus operators is that the average age of bus drivers is very high and in fact the highest of any industry grouping. This means more drivers are in the category of over 70 or have at risk health issues and therefore unable to work. Many bus operators have allowed those staff to remain in employment and continue to be paid in the way that the wage subsidy has been designed to do. Others have not been so lucky because their businesses have been totally reliant on tourism.

Like many other industries in NZ so affected by the lockdown, bus operators continue to do their very best by their employees. “They have retained bus drivers wherever possible” says Dr Borren.

The suggestion bus operators are somehow ‘double dipping’ is ridiculous. For urban buses exactly the opposite is the case. We are working with Government right now to determine how to support bus companies still paying staff who are unable to work, and then also having to pay additional drivers to keep public transport running as an essential service. “Urban bus operators cannot afford to pay two drivers to drive one bus and are not currently funded to allow for that” says Dr Borren who hopes that further clarification will come soon around how operators can be compensated for the increase in leave which has resulted because of COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bus and Coach Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 