Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supporting Our Customers – AA Insurance

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: AA Insurance

Auckland, 16 April 2020 – AA Insurance is experiencing a drop in the level of car insurance claims made during March and April, following the Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions which have meant New Zealanders are staying home and driving less. This is likely to have a favourable impact on AA Insurance’s results, however, the extent of this will not be clear until financial year end.

AA Insurance believes that in extraordinary times such as these, we need to do more to support our customers, many of whom are feeling more financially vulnerable as they deal with job losses, reduced incomes and businesses with uncertain futures.

AA Insurance has committed to three key initiatives. Firstly, we have created a $2 million fund to look after our vulnerable customers in genuine hardship. Secondly, we intend to freeze premium increases in this current situation across our personal car, home and contents products.

Thirdly, when we have a clearer picture of the impact of lockdown and the other restricted alert levels on our claim costs, we will look at fairly and equitably recognising this through premium reductions for our car insurance customers.

“This is about fairness and doing the right thing by our customers and the communities we live in,” says Chris Curtin, CEO of AA Insurance. “We are mindful people are driving less which is reflected in fewer claims being made. We do not intend to take advantage of this at the expense of our customers.”

“At AA Insurance, we define our purpose as ‘we care, we help, we get things sorted’,” says Chris. “And while this isn’t the expected insurance event that we would typically respond to, it’s just as important to look after our customers now, as ever, as we work on a fair solution and get through this pandemic together.”

AA Insurance will continue to absorb operating expenses, as well as any impact on its investment portfolios, a key revenue for insurers, to ensure customers see the full benefit of the reduction in claims, particularly car insurance claims.

Customers experiencing financial hardship now should contact AA Insurance to work out an appropriate plan, so they retain their insurance cover during Covid-19 Level 4 restrictions and beyond. The $2 million hardship fund means we can formalise what we are already doing to look after customers, but each situation is different and it’s important for us to work through this with customers individually.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AA Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 