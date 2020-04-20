Unilever To Donate 30,000 Cans Of New Hand Sanitiser To Kiwis In Need

- Unilever ANZ is redirecting facilities to produce a new hand sanitiser and will donate more than NZD$225,000 worth of the product to Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand

- The launch of the Lifebuoy sanitiser provides much needed supply for New Zealand, helping to address the availability gap

Unilever ANZ will donate 30,000 cans of hand sanitiser to Kiwis in need, as it redirects existing deodorant production facilities to meet national demand and help in the fight against COVID-19.

The donation - valued at over NZ$225,000 ($7.50 RRP/can) – will be made to Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand, to manage distribution across New Zealand. The new 150ml aerosol hand sanitiser, which contains over 70% alcohol and kills 99.99%[1] of germs without water, will also be made available to the wider public and will hit shelves by the end of May in leading New Zealand supermarkets.

Nick Bangs, General Manager, Unilever New Zealand, said, “Unilever has a long history of contributing to personal hygiene in New Zealand and across the world – beginning with the creation of Sunlight soap by Lord Lever in the late 1880s.

“We believe we have a social, medical, and moral obligation to make hand hygiene readily available. That’s why we’re rapidly innovating and redirecting some of our manufacturing facilities to increase the supply of essential products in New Zealand.”

In addition to the donation of hand sanitiser, Unilever has also donated over $10,000 of ice cream, shampoo and conditioner and soap to essential service workers at the NZ Blood Service, Waitakere Hospital, and North Shore Hospital.

Dr. John Milligan, CEO of Foodbank Aotearoa New Zealand said: “Unilever’s incredible donation of sanitiser and other essential items will go a long way in ensuring thousands of New Zealanders are supported during this tough time.

“Donations of food, personal care and cleaning products are critical to our operations at the moment. We thank Unilever for their ongoing commitment to ensuring the lives and livelihoods of New Zealanders in need.”

Mr Bangs concluded, “We know our brands can play a big role in bringing both hygiene and comfort to everyday life, particularly while we all spend more time than ever at home. Whether it be providing a nourishing meal for the family, or keeping the home clean, Unilever is proud to play a part in helping New Zealand families stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“From the outset, our business has always been driven by a sense of purpose - a thread that connects us to our founding companies and their social missions to improve the health, hygiene and livelihoods within their communities.

“At Unilever, we have always advocated that business must make a positive contribution in addressing the challenges the world faces, and this has never been more pertinent than right now. Our longstanding heritage in serving the community has enabled us to act quickly at a time of need and it has been inspiring to see what the power of collective action can achieve in the face of such unprecedented challenges.”

© Scoop Media

