Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Think Local, Buy Local’ – Food And Beverage Customers Urged To Back Neighbourhood Businesses

Friday, 24 April 2020, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The rallying cry from Finance Minister Grant Robertson today for New Zealanders to back locally-owned and operated businesses has been vigorously endorsed by a leading food and beverage and retailing industry figure.

During today’s Covid-19 media briefing at Parliament, Mr Robertson appealed strongly for Kiwis to ‘get in behind’ local businesses which were about to resume trading after being starved of revenue during the level-four lockdown.

The Minister said business owners had worked hard to find innovative ways to make contactless sales under level-three conditions from Tuesday. He urged consumers to support them and the economy by buying local with small businesses in their community.

National retail sales and leasing director for Bayleys Real Estate, Chris Beasleigh, said tight border restrictions, lockdown conditions and ongoing social distancing requirements spelt a deeply challenging period for the nation’s hospitality and retailing sector.

The challenges were likely to continue and evolve for over a year until a Covid-19 vaccine became available. During this time, the primary focus of many operators would be on ensuring their business survives through to the ‘other side’.

“In these trying conditions, the very concept of ‘local’ will be redefined for operators in the food and beverage, retailing, and hospitality sectors,” said Mr Beasleigh.


“There certainly will be a movement among consumers towards supporting local and neighbourhood businesses and Kiwi-made products generally.

“But in the foodservice sector, restaurants, cafes and bars which are located close to where people live – and understand who they serve and what it is that local people want and need from them – will be best equipped to ride out the challenging time ahead. And local and neighbourhood residents can play their part by spending local where they can.

“Business owners will have to constantly adapt to changing restrictions as the country moves through alert levels, as well as evolving economic conditions as rising unemployment and falling incomes begin to bite,” Mr Beasleigh said.

This environment would call more than ever for agility, creativity and resilience to constantly adapt business models.

“For example, being home-based with reduced incomes, is seeing a big increase in households relying on home cooking. Local food outlets may find themselves increasingly competing with mums and dads cooking supermarket produce, rather than with other restaurants or cafes,” said Mr Beasleigh.

“The ability for dine-in outlets to provide takeaway or delivered meals at very reasonable prices will be paramount. As economic conditions deteriorate further, many may consider offering cheaper re-heatable meals or even ingredients and recipes. Bars which are not licensed for off-premise alcohol sales may adopt online orders and deliveries of food from the kitchen.

“Operators which are located in residential areas, and are well established within their local communities, will have an advantage. But their success will depend on the loyalty and support of local clientele.

“In this regard, I can only heartily support Grant Robertson’s appeal for Kiwis to back the local food and beverage outlets they have enjoyed in the past - and hope to continue enjoying in the future,” said Mr Beasleigh.

“For the good of our small businesses and the New Zealand economy, this needs to be the new mantra: ‘Think local, buy local’.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 