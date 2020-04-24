Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Something For Our Tough Cookies In Essential Services

Friday, 24 April 2020, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has donated more than 52,000 inflight snacks to local essential workers and charities to show its appreciation for those on the front line.

The airline’s reduced flying schedule has resulted in a large quantity of excess inflight snacks. More than 190 boxes of Cookie Time cookies and One Square Meal bars were shipped to essential workers at police stations and hospitals, as well as charities and social enterprises such as Eat My Lunch, KidsCan, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Women’s Refuge, Refugees as Survivors New Zealand and Everybody Eats.

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says it’s great to give a koha to fellow essential workers and local charities who have been supporting the community and keeping Aotearoa running throughout this challenging time.

“It’s been a demanding few weeks for the entire country, but especially for local charities and our essential workers who turn up to work every day to keep our communities safe. I’m pleased Air New Zealand can provide a little bit of sustenance as a small thank you to those on the front line.”

Air New Zealand General Manager Supply Chain Chloe Surridge says the airline continues to factor sustainability into its supply chain – including how items are disposed of.

“Gifting these snacks is a great way to acknowledge the incredible work of our essential workers and social enterprises as well as providing extra resource for charities supporting the community with food donations at this time. It’s great to be able to gift a product that would have otherwise gone to waste.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 