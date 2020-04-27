Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thanks To Truckers And Government For Going The Extra Mile

Monday, 27 April 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Road Transport Forum

As New Zealand emerges from the Alert Level 4 lockdown, thanks are due to the essential workers in the road freight industry, and the Government for assisting them in getting the necessary goods through, Road Transport Forum (RTF) chief executive Nick Leggett says.

"Thousands of truck drivers have been leaving their safe home bubbles each day to deliver essential goods such as food to supermarkets, health and safety supplies to health workers, exports to generate income for the country and keep our supply routes open, and petrol so essential workers can get to and from work. This has required new ways of looking at and doing things and plenty of co-operation," Leggett says.

"Those truck drivers are backed up by a whole team of other essential workers, often working from home, including despatchers who check their welfare on the road. For many road freight operators, the lockdown has meant running at a loss because the normal business rules haven’t applied and they haven’t been able to run their trucks as efficiently as they normally would.

"Food has of course, been a high priority, and that New Zealanders have been well fed during the lockdown has been in no small part, due to truck drivers.

"The Government has been willing to listen to the RTF as we have explained some of the intricacies of the supply chain and has made some changes along the way to ensure the smooth delivery of freight. We thank them for that.

"Government officials have been working long hours to solve unpredictable problems, and we appreciate the regulator also listening and applying common sense to the application of rules during this period of stress.

"Civil Defence Director Sarah Stuart-Black heard our plea for public toilets to be open for truck drivers out there during the lockdown, and we thank her and the local authorities that responding to that.

"The Covid-19 lockdown has been a learning experience for everyone and it has been good to see a willingness from Ministers and their officials to solve problems as quickly as possible.

"More people have certainly learned how absolutely essential road freight transport is and how complex the logistics of moving goods around New Zealand and the world are.

"There are certainly challenges ahead as the world grapples with Covid-19, but truck drivers will keep doing what they do to ensure the essentials of life are there when we need them."

About Road Transport Forum New Zealand (RTF)

RTF provides unified national representation for several regional trucking associations. RTF members include Road Transport Association NZ, National Road Carriers, and NZ Trucking Association. The affiliated representation of the RTF is about 3,000 individual road transport companies which in turn, operate 16-18,000 trucks involved in road freight transport, as well as companies that provide services allied to road freight transport.

The road freight transport industry employs 32,868 people (2.0% of the workforce), has a gross annual turnover of $6 billion, and transports 93% of the total tonnes of freight moved in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Road Transport Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 