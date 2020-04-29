Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tech Company Launches Simple Contact Tracing Solution – Without An App

Wednesday, 29 April 2020, 10:10 am
Press Release: Customer Radar

As contact tracing becomes the focus for retailers and eateries looking to operate under the lower alert levels, Kiwi owned and operated customer feedback company Customer Radar has pivoted its existing technology to develop an innovative online platform to check customers in safely and simply – without the inconvenience of downloading an app.

While there are currently contact tracing solutions being trialled, Customer Radar CEO and founder Mat Wylie says the difference with Check-In is that there is no need to download an app.

Businesses display a poster in the window or doorway prompting customers to check-in via a QR code, the website landing page or text message.

“We came up with the idea for Check-In after talking to clients and realising many of them were struggling to manage the process required for contact tracing,” says Wylie. “There is a lot of confusion out there for people and we wanted to make the process as seamless as possible for both the business owners and their customers.

“By making tweaks to our technology to allow it to be used for this purpose, we’ve been able to launch this new platform quickly, and the feedback we’ve received so far has been really positive,” he says.

The platform, which was officially launched on April 9th, is already in operation in a few stores. It enables businesses to easily collect customer information, and notify them when they can come in or pick something up. It also helps businesses to keep track of exactly who has come in and out, store that information securely, and then provide it to the health authorities as required.

“The platform can even ask for customer feedback once they’ve left – closing the loop, staying in touch, and helping businesses provide good customer service in these surreal times,” says Wylie.

