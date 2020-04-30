Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

As The Reality Of A COVID-19 Lockdown Dawned, A Provider Of Cabin Accommodation Kicked Into Action

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: Just Cabins

As the country went into lockdown four weeks ago, a provider of mobile cabins went into overdrive to help keep vulnerable communities around the country safe.

“It was a time when we realised we could really make a difference to many people needing spaces and accommodation in a hurry,” says Just Cabins Franchise Manager Mark Pellow.

Just Cabins is a provider of quality mobile rental cabins, catering for extra spaces amongst residential customers and solutions for business in the commercial market across New Zealand.

Retirement villages and rest homes were one of the first to need assistance, including the nationwide Ryman Healthcare network, with cabins for security staff checking on visitors at the entrances into the villages. Mark says cabins were delivered to 30 Ryman Healthcare villages around the country within a few days.

At the same time, an urgency amongst general practices and regional primary health organisations was unfolding. These organisations were charged with setting up COVID-19 testing stations and isolation areas, as well as easily accessible places for offering flu vaccinations to vulnerable populations on a large scale.

The need for clean, comfortable spaces in which to do this critical health work to stem the spread of COVID-19 almost overnight was met by Mark’s nationwide cross-country team.

“It was awesome to see how flexible and fast we could be to meet these requirements,” says Mark.

“It’s the nature of the cabins – being vehicles that can be moved and delivered quickly – that ensured we could be quick to respond.”

Homeless shelters and local councils tasked with housing increased numbers of homeless during lockdown approached Just Cabins and cabins were prioritised to help them to do this.

“We have been working on providing to these and other essential services during the lockdown. It’s been a time of real worry for so many and we have felt it’s been a real privilege to be able to serve during this time of lockdown,” says Mark.

“We have developed strict and comprehensive Alert Level 4 protocols, which will continue during Alert Level 3 in order to protect our customers and everyone with whom we come into contact.”

Health and Safety measures were top of mind at the outset for Mark and his team, hygiene of the  cabins and handling measures as the priority.

“The safety of our staff and customers has always been the most important consideration in our business, so we were very well placed to adhere to the Alert Level 4, and now the Alert Level 3 requirements.

“Once we are at Alert Level 3 we will be able to deliver cabins to our general customers and we are really looking forward to helping all those people once again.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Just Cabins on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 