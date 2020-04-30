As The Reality Of A COVID-19 Lockdown Dawned, A Provider Of Cabin Accommodation Kicked Into Action

As the country went into lockdown four weeks ago, a provider of mobile cabins went into overdrive to help keep vulnerable communities around the country safe.

“It was a time when we realised we could really make a difference to many people needing spaces and accommodation in a hurry,” says Just Cabins Franchise Manager Mark Pellow.

Just Cabins is a provider of quality mobile rental cabins, catering for extra spaces amongst residential customers and solutions for business in the commercial market across New Zealand.

Retirement villages and rest homes were one of the first to need assistance, including the nationwide Ryman Healthcare network, with cabins for security staff checking on visitors at the entrances into the villages. Mark says cabins were delivered to 30 Ryman Healthcare villages around the country within a few days.

At the same time, an urgency amongst general practices and regional primary health organisations was unfolding. These organisations were charged with setting up COVID-19 testing stations and isolation areas, as well as easily accessible places for offering flu vaccinations to vulnerable populations on a large scale.

The need for clean, comfortable spaces in which to do this critical health work to stem the spread of COVID-19 almost overnight was met by Mark’s nationwide cross-country team.

“It was awesome to see how flexible and fast we could be to meet these requirements,” says Mark.

“It’s the nature of the cabins – being vehicles that can be moved and delivered quickly – that ensured we could be quick to respond.”

Homeless shelters and local councils tasked with housing increased numbers of homeless during lockdown approached Just Cabins and cabins were prioritised to help them to do this.

“We have been working on providing to these and other essential services during the lockdown. It’s been a time of real worry for so many and we have felt it’s been a real privilege to be able to serve during this time of lockdown,” says Mark.

“We have developed strict and comprehensive Alert Level 4 protocols, which will continue during Alert Level 3 in order to protect our customers and everyone with whom we come into contact.”

Health and Safety measures were top of mind at the outset for Mark and his team, hygiene of the cabins and handling measures as the priority.

“The safety of our staff and customers has always been the most important consideration in our business, so we were very well placed to adhere to the Alert Level 4, and now the Alert Level 3 requirements.

“Once we are at Alert Level 3 we will be able to deliver cabins to our general customers and we are really looking forward to helping all those people once again.”

