Spanbild To Create Jobs And Growth With New Concision Factory In Matamata

Spanbild Group, the owner of Concision off-site manufacturing (OSM), today announced it will be opening a new Concision factory in Matamata creating up to 30 new jobs.

Concision is New Zealand’s largest, most experienced OSM of panelized and modular components for the building construction industry. It combines world-class factories with precision digital technology, from leading German company Weinmann, to deliver OSM systems and solutions around New Zealand.

“Concision’s new Matamata factory will open in early-mid June, initially creating 15 new full time jobs. I expect this to double to 30 in the next three to four months,” says Spanbild Group CEO Kerry Edwards.

“The new factory will also create steady work for up to six Matatmata-based sub-contractors each employing up to four staff to specifically service Concision projects.

“Further, with our South Island Concision factory in Rolleston supplying materials to the new Matamata factory, we have the potential to create further jobs in Christchurch.”

Kerry Edwards says building and construction will play a lead role in driving New Zealand’s economic rebuild.

“OSM will be a vital contributor to this response because our unique in-factory setting creates a better environment in which to manage the construction workforce, including physical distancing and minimising travel between work sites. We also deliver significantly higher outputs than traditional on-site construction – cutting traditional build times in half – all while generating just a third of the waste found on traditional building sites.

“Concision has immediate capacity to manufacture 1000+ homes a year, along with schools, transportable classrooms, social housing and other community and commercial buildings.

“Despite already delivering OSM components nationwide, establishing a North Island base in Matamata means we’re better placed to meet upcoming demand.

“We’re really pleased to be part of New Zealand’s economic recovery story and proud to be reinvesting in Matamata to create new jobs at time when many New Zealanders have lost theirs,” says Kerry Edwards.

