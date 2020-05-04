Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Tower CEO Announced

Monday, 4 May 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: Tower Insurance

Tower Insurance has today announced the appointment of New Zealander, Blair Turnbull as Chief Executive Officer, subject to completion of the regulatory approvals process.

Mr Turnbull was most recently Managing Director, UK Digital, UK & International with Aviva Group, based in London. Prior to that, he was Executive General Manager, Wealth and Insurance at ASB Bank.

Mr Turnbull has over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry largely focused on insurance in New Zealand, Asia Pacific and the United Kingdom.

Tower Chairman, Michael Stiassny says the Board is extremely pleased to have been able to attract someone of Mr Turnbull’s calibre back to New Zealand.

"Blair has an enviable CV, achieving outstanding results for the national and international organisations for whom he has worked. Importantly, he has a proven global track record in large-scale digital and data innovation, and delivering disruptive, customer-focused models.

"The Board is confident that Blair’s considerable expertise - together with his team-centric approach to leadership - are the skills required to successfully complete Tower’s transformation and to drive profitable growth and performance," Stiassny said.

Over the past six years, Mr Turnbull has successfully repositioned Aviva as an award-winning player in digital, direct and data, achieving significant innovation accolades along the way. Between 2015 and 2019 when the UK market was achieving single digit annual growth, Aviva’s UK Digital business doubled in scale.

"Tower is a truly unique New Zealand and South Pacific business that I am excited to soon be a part of. My focus will be on continuing to ramp up Tower’s modernisation through leveraging digital and data, being lean and agile in delivery, and championing a culture that is diverse, talent-led and synonymous with innovation," Turnbull said.

Mr Stiassny paid tribute to current CEO, Richard Harding, saying "Richard has been an outstanding leader. He has worked tirelessly to transform Tower. A traditional insurer at the beginning of his tenure, Tower is now increasingly profitable and a clear challenger brand in the New Zealand insurance industry. The Board is grateful for his efforts and wishes him and his family well in Australia."

Mr Turnbull will commence as CEO on 1 August 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tower Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 