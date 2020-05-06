Stanley St Advertising Agency Develops Free Campaign And Resources To Help Kiwi Owned Businesses

Wednesday 6 May 2020 - Stanley St, New Zealand’s largest independently owned advertising agency, has developed and launched a campaign that gives a voice and recognises the significant commitment made and losses incurred by local businesses through COVID-19, encouraging all New Zealanders to get behind them. They have also produced a free digital tool kit to help local businesses promote themselves.

Owner of Stanley St, Greg Partington was quick to point out that while Kiwis should pat themselves on the back for the extraordinary job of keeping each other safe, it’s a burden that is been carried more fully by New Zealand businesses the length and breadth of Aotearoa.

“The reality is New Zealand businesses have traded equity, years of toil, future security and life-long dreams to keep us safe. So many of the things we treasure about our way of life are in danger of being lost...forever.

“As a New Zealand owned and operated agency we are going through this too and given our expertise in this area we wanted to help struggling business across the country. This campaign and resource kit we’ve developed are designed to be utilised by any organisation who wants to support local New Zealand businesses or is a local business.”

The Support Local, Shop Local campaign uniquely features struggling businesses shouting out their support for other small business in their area.

“It’s a true reflection of, he waka eke noa - we are all in this together.”

Partington believes that it is our local businesses that will bring growth and innovation to our communities and neighbourhoods.

“These are the businesses that make our towns special and unique. They are hard-working people, often collaborating with other local businesses. These are the people that know us by name; they are our neighbours and in many cases our friends. Now is the time to say a huge thank you for keeping us safe by paying that back - Support Local, Shop Local.”

Head of media, Andrew Reinholds says it would not have been possible to run the campaign without the media companies coming together.

“It’s unprecedented, there has been fantastic support of this initiative by media companies in New Zealand and it speaks volumes about the positive impact collaboration can achieve. A huge thank you must go out to Mediaworks, NZME, Stuff and TVNZ.”

The campaign is airing via assets associated with Mediaworks, NZME, Stuff and TVNZ.

