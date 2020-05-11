Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eyeota Partners With Equifax To Offer Compelling Data-driven Audiences For The New Zealand Market

Monday, 11 May 2020, 7:47 am
Press Release: Eyeota

Eyeota, a leading audience technology platform enabling the intelligent use of data, today announced an expansion of a strong, collaborative partnership with Equifax in New Zealand.

Equifax is a global data, analytics and technology business. It’s rich marketing data, enhanced by market leading modelling and segmentation capability enables marketers to reach highly targeted audiences at scale. Advertisers and marketers leverage Equifax data and analytics to drive better campaign results from tighter media budgets.

Marketers can draw on unique financial insights and risk profiles from across the credit-active population to make relevant offers for finance products. This may help advertisers to be more responsible with campaign delivery by avoiding advertising to consumers that may be at risk or not eligible for certain types of credit offers.

“We’re excited about what this partnership means for New Zealand marketers,” says Equifax New Zealand Managing Director Angus Luffman. “Businesses will be able to capitalise on the expanded targeting options our data and analytics provides and engage with prospective customers who are the right fit. Initial tests have shown that customers can both lift conversion rates and provide an improved onboarding experience for the end consumer.

Our partnership with Eyeota, here in New Zealand, extends on the successful relationships already established in Australia, the UK and US.”

Jimmy Aoun, ANZ Business Development Director at Eyeota said, “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Equifax, a leading privacy-compliant data supplier, to leverage their offline data across four major markets that now includes New Zealand. With their data set, our technology platform and globally consistent onboarding methodology ensures brands and marketers can activate Equifax audiences in an online environment to reach their best future customers.”

Eyeota provides an extensive global distribution network of leading data management and data trading platforms, and their audience technology platform’s onboarding capabilities let marketers access audience segments built with offline data sets for insights and activation.

Now, with the addition of Equifax NZ’s relevant and accurate marketing data on NZ households and consumers, marketers can enhance audience segmentation to accurately target the best online audiences with scale and find consumers with strong affinities for particular brands, products or services.

Partnering with Eyeota also highlights both organisations’ focus on providing data with integrity. Eyeota’s globally consistent onboarding methodology ensures offline data is activated in a consumer-safe, privacy-compliant and scalable manner, so brands and marketers can use this unique data set with confidence.

Equifax Marketing Services aligns data assets, analytics, technology and integrated marketing capabilities to help marketers find more profitable customers and serves more than 300 clients across the financial, insurance, telecommunications, travel and other industries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Eyeota on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 