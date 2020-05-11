Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Link4 Expands Global Presence With PEPPOL Accreditation

Monday, 11 May 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Link4

e-Invoicing has been touted by the New Zealand government as being able to inject half a billion dollars annually into the NZ economy. Link4 has been certified as an accredited PEPPOL Access Point provider for e-Invoicing. This allows small business owners to enjoy the benefits of e-Invoicing using their current cloud accounting system.

e-Invoices are transferred between access points via a highly secure network reducing the security issues and increasing efficiency for the process.

The Australian-based company has already expanded to New Zealand and Singapore, with accreditation from the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Australian Taxation Office and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority. Further talks with other government agencies are progressing.

PEPPOL is a global set of standards that enables public agents and private enterprises to exchange electronic documents over the PEPPOL network. Certification in PEPPOL means that Link4 is able to provide e-Invoicing services through any other PEPPOL-certified Access Points, increasing the capacity of communication between companies in all countries where PEPPOL is the standard system.

For individual businesses, e-Invoicing provides 60-80 per cent more efficiency than other forms of invoicing, benefiting the workflow and cost-effectiveness within the business. e-Invoicing also reduces errors arising from manual data-entry such as incorrect data and invoices being sent to the wrong recipient. The Australian Government estimates that $3 billion would be injected to the Australian economy each year if just 15% of business started using it. Similar numbers are expressed for New Zealand.

Businesses use their current cloud accounting software to send e-Invoices via Link4, which has secured integrations with many leading systems, including Xero, MYOB, Quickbooks, MoneyWorks, Workday, Sage Business Cloud, Zoho, Reckon, Saasu, Freshbooks, FreeAgent, Netsuite and SAP.

Robin Sands, CEO and Co-Founder of Link4, stated that "e-Invoicing is the way forward for businesses of all sizes. PEPPOL is a fantastic framework that increases security and efficiency through the whole invoice process. This is proving to be a great feature for all business owners".

CTO and Co-Founder Sam Hassan added, "PEPPOL Accreditation enables Link4's customers to connect with more organisations than ever before, furthering the financial benefits of e-Invoicing, fostering business relationships and creating more results for SMEs."

About Link4

Link4 allows a business to instantly exchange e-Invoices and purchase bills directly to and from their own accounting software, removing the need for paper, PDFs and emails. As an accredited e-Invoicing service provider and PEPPOL access point that is designed specifically to support small and medium enterprises, Link4 provides an automated service to reduce expenses, improve workplace efficiency and increase cash flow without requiring any installation or long-term commitments. www.link4.co

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Link4 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 