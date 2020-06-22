NZ Private Capital Support For I Have A Dream Charity

NZ Private Capital has become a supporter of the I have a Dream Charity. NZ Private Capital is a not-for-profit industry association committed to developing the venture capital and private equity industry in New Zealand.

The I Have a Dream Charitable Trust has been inspiring dreams and enabling futures for kiwi kids since 2003. I Have a Dream is focussed on long term solutions to create generational change. The programme provides Kiwi kids (Dreamers) the tools and resources to achieve academic and life success, so that they may go on to be positive role models who contribute to their community.

I Have a Dream works with Dreamers for 15 years, from age 5 to 20, supporting them to navigate their own path through school and into tertiary education or gainful employment. I Have a Dream is currently working in the communities of Otangarei and Tikipunga in Whangarei and is producing positive outcomes for over 800 children, their whanau and these communities.

NZ Private Capital Executive Director Colin McKinnon said “I Have a Dream is accelerating Kiwi Kids ambition. Giving kids access to the support and resources they need will lead to academic and life success. A pilot project proved that investing in the education of an entire generation has a dramatic and lasting impact on inter-generational poverty.

Our NZ Private Capital members have the privilege of accelerating growth ambitions for entrepreneurs and business owners. We taking the opportunity to contribute to New Zealand’s future by supporting I Have a Dream.

Its core objectives include the promotion of the industry and the asset class and to develop a world-leading venture capital and private equity environment for the benefit of investors and entrepreneurs in New Zealand.

New Zealand Private Capital aims to foster understanding that private equity and venture capital firms accelerate the ambition of New Zealand business owners through operational improvement and investment performance.

New Zealand is home to many examples of private capital partnering with companies to improve growth and performance, to share expertise and capital. This ultimately delivers improved productivity, creates jobs and contributes to the national economy.

Association members include venture capital and private equity investors, financial organisations, professional advisors, academic organisations and government or quasi-government agencies.

Its activities cover the spectrum of investment in New Zealand private capital including Angel investment, seed and early-stage venture capital through to expansion capital and private equity (including management buy-outs and buy-ins).

The association also helps businesses navigate and understand the Private Equity and Venture Capital world. Markets and growth require the free flow of capital and the association provides an important role in linking business owners with investors.

