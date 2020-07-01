DLA Piper Provides Asia Pacific Support To GirlBoss Edge

DLA Piper has partnered with GirlBoss Edge to support New Zealand's next generation of young female leaders with an interest in Law, Policy and Government.

As some countries and businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic in better shape than others, global commentary on successful leadership during the crisis is prevalent. Female leaders have been praised for their empathetic and compassionate leadership qualities, that are delivering outstanding results.

At DLA Piper we believe that through empowering female talent, creating greater connectivity, and acting as change makers, we can create real impact for female leaders in the legal sector. Our Leadership Alliance for Women (LAW) is an inclusive network focussed on gender-balance.

Tracey Cross, partner and NZ Chair of LAW says, "It was an obvious decision for us to support GirlBoss Edge to encourage, inspire and mentor young women with big dreams. We are delighted that our Australian and Asia-based colleagues are also supporting this NZ initiative with mentoring, which demonstrates the global commitment we have to gender-balance, social mobility and future leaders."

Susheela Rivers, Hong Kong Managing Partner and Global Chair of LAW says, "Providing mentoring is one of the most positive actions we can take to effect change. It’s critical to start early and instil confidence in young women to believe they can achieve their goals and help them find their voice. I’m proud that we have so many female role models at DLA Piper that can share their journeys and insights. Changing perceptions is one of the core pillars of our network. Through this program we can empower young women to challenge existing behaviours that do not support equity and balance and help them to create a better future for both themselves and younger generations."

GirlBoss NZ was founded by Alexia Hilbertidou with a single mission: to close the gender gap in STEM, entrepreneurship, and leadership. It is a network of over 13,500 high school aged members, with established programmes in over 100 schools, including Australia and Cook Islands.

"Through GirlBoss Edge: Law, Policy and Government, we empower confident and future-ready young women to lead and change the world. We want to actively contribute towards the creation of a diverse future Law workforce, focussing on supporting young women from Māori, Pasifika, regional, rural, and low-decile backgrounds", says Alexia Hilbertidou. "Through our partnership with DLA Piper, a young woman will receive 1:1 mentoring from a global legal leader working on groundbreaking cases across Asia Pacific, all from the comfort of their own home."

