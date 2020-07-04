Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Birds, Bees, Roses And Trees All Thriving At The Home Of Rolls-Royce

Saturday, 4 July 2020, 4:17 am
Press Release: Rolls-Royce

  • Nature has thrived at the Home of Rolls-Royce during the recent lockdown
  • Subtle changes in management of outdoor spaces reflect new awareness and appreciation of wildlife, heightened by life under pandemic restrictions
  • The marque’s approach balances pursuit of perfection with a deeply-held commitment to conserving and enhancing the natural environment in and around the Goodwood-based site

While the Rolls-Royce Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence stood largely silent between 24 March and 4 May, it was very much business as usual for the plants, animals, birds and insects that inhabit the 42-acre site.

Like many of the human inhabitants of the Home of Rolls-Royce, the celebrated lime trees that grace the Courtyard entered the month of June in urgent need of a haircut. (Contrary to popular belief, these trees do not naturally grow square, although rumour has it that finding a way to persuade them is being investigated by Rolls-Royce Engineers). All 65 trees were meticulously trimmed, using laser-guided precision cutting equipment to restore them to immaculate, uniform perfection in honour of the return of Rolls-Royce clients.

The large central lake, which acts as a natural heat-sink for the manufacturing plant’s climate-control systems, provides an excellent habitat for wildfowl species including ducks, moorhens, swans and herons.

Many of these birds produced young during the shutdown; but enchanting as they are, ducklings and moorhen chicks are erratic and ungainly on land and have very little traffic sense. To safeguard these charming but highly vulnerable residents, Rolls-Royce has now installed official highway-standard warning signs for drivers at key wildfowl crossing points on the site’s network of roads, including The Drive that leads to the main entrance.

Production at the Goodwood Apiary also continued uninterrupted throughout the pandemic. The 250,000-strong colony of English honey bees, whose activities now attract a worldwide following on social media, is working round-the-clock preparing this season’s consignment of their rare and precious product, the ‘Rolls-Royce of Honey’. As well as the multitude of wildflowers growing across the site, and those on the surrounding Goodwood Estate, the bees have access to over 32,000 square metres (around eight acres) of sedum on the manufacturing plant’s living roof, the largest of its kind in Britain.

Fittingly, the flowers pollinated by the Goodwood bees in the course of their labours include one that grows nowhere else in the world. Produced exclusively for Rolls-Royce by the award-winning British rose breeder Philip Harkness, the Phantom Rose flourishes in a lavender-fringed flowerbed near the reflection ponds beside the manufacturing plant. A blousy, creamy-white flower with a full bloom of 50 petals and a rich perfume, the Rose recently inspired an intricately embroidered Bespoke interior, featuring over a million individual stiches, handcrafted for a Swedish client’s Phantom.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “One of the most striking outcomes from the Covid-19 lockdown has been the huge surge in people’s awareness and appreciation of the natural world. Many of us have found ourselves more in tune than ever before with the wildlife that lives alongside us. That’s certainly true here at the Home of Rolls-Royce – we’ve come back to work determined to ensure our ‘new normal’ is even more focused on our relationship with nature.”

He added, “We strive to minimise our environmental impact – our manufacturing plant has won numerous sustainability awards and we’ve been accredited to ISO 14001 for environmental management and pollution prevention since we opened in 2003. These are big, important achievements but getting closer to nature during lockdown has reminded us that the smallest details and actions also make an enormous difference – which is exactly how we approach building the best car in the world.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rolls-Royce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 