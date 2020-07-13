Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leasehold Interest In Large Industrial Complex Goes Up For Sale

Monday, 13 July 2020, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The leasehold interest in the land and the buildings housing a substantial industrial warehouse complex and adjoining offices in Tauranga have been placed on the market for sale.

The property at 45 Tukorako Drive at the eastern end of Mount Maunganui’s industrial precinct features some 3,300 square metres of warehousing and offices, sitting on some 8.048 square metres of leasehold land.

Purpose built in 2006, the premises have been occupied since then by Intertruck New Zealand – one of the New Zealand’s biggest truck assembly firms.

The leasehold interest at the Mount Maunganui property, and the buildings on the land, are now being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty through Bayleys Tauranga, with offers closing on July 30. Salespeople Mark Walton and Jo Stewart said the factory, warehouse and associated offices were being sold as vacant - with Intertruck New Zealand giving notice that it will be relocating within the next 12 months to bigger premises in the area.

Walton said the various buildings within the Tukorako Drive property sustained:

  • A 2,275-square metre vehicle assembly space with a 9.73-metre stud height, and large vehicle access through four roller doors spaced out around the premises
  • An 881-square metre engineering warehouse with a 7.3-metre stud height - consisting of a workshop storage area and paint booth also accessible by large vehicles through four roller doors

and

  • Some 144 square metres of office space – comprising a reception area, administrative rooms, toilets, locker rooms and a staff lunchroom.

The complex is built on concrete foundations with steel portal framing and Colorsteel roofing. It has a new build standards rating of 100 percent. The site is zoned Industrial/Heavy Manufacturing/Suburban under the Tauranga City Council plan, and is located just a short distance from the Port of Tauranga.

The head lease on the property is owned by Quay Lease Limited, and has an annual ground rental of $196,534 plus GST. The lease interest being sold currently runs through to 2026, and is perpetually renewable after that, with ground rent reviews every five years.

A rental assessment of the per square metre rates at the Tukorako Drive property - based on current rates of comparable sites within Mount Maunganui’s industrial precinct – has estimated:

  • The workshop and warehouse space could be let for $122 per square metre
  • The office space could be let for $160 per square metre

and

  • The sealed yard could be let for $40 per square metre.

“On that basis, the buildings and yard within 45 Tukorako Drive have a forecast annual return of $459,410,” Walton said.

Stewart said the location’s multiple entry and exit roads allowed easy access for heavy vehicles and Tukorako Drive was a hub for heavy vehicle mechanical services businesses – with firms such as Scania, Performance Diesels, 0800 My Mechanic, and Power Hydraulics also based in the road.

She said potential buyers of the Tukorako Drive lease could also negotiate to purchase the five-tonne gantry crane and spray-painting infrastructure from Intertruck New Zealand.

“Because properties of this size and scale are quite niche in terms of the market, there is also the flexibility to negotiate either a delayed settlement date - which would allow any potential new leaseholder to plan their move to the site. Or Intertruck New Zealand would also consider a sale and leaseback arrangement as the company prepares to relocate,” Stewart said.

Last year, two other leasehold properties in Tukorako Drive sold. Number 44 Tukorako Drive – consisting of 679 square metres of vacant industrial and warehouse buildings sitting on 1,501 square metres of land sold for $840,000. Number 22 Tukorako Drive – consisting of 1,008 square metres of vacant industrial and warehouse buildings sitting on 1,501 square metres of land sold for $1,525,000.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 