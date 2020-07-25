Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Technology Restructuring Reflects The Three Stages Of Business Post Covid-19

Saturday, 25 July 2020, 6:22 am
Press Release: OneHQ

Witnessed through the lens of a technology company, Kiwi SMEs appear to be going through three distinct stages post the Covid-19 lockdown – the 'work from home' stage, the 'do more with less staff' stage and the 're-invent service offerings' stage – but there are fears they may be trying to change too much, too quickly.

Hamish McLachlan, Director of technology company OneHQ, says if anything Covid-19 awakened New Zealand SMEs to the realisation that they had under-invested in technology for years and many companies are now playing catch up. However, they are at risk of over-complicating their digital transformation.

"Covid-19 is an interesting transformation point because people suddenly needed to work remotely. Those that hadn't invested in technology just couldn't do it because their data was in the server at the office. Part of the problem -- and it is a real issue for New Zealand -- is that so many companies are owned by boomers holding out for retirement. People get used to doing things in a certain way and earning a certain income, so why would they add more complexity?

"It isn't helped by the fact that there are so many big international vendors pushing their software solutions, and it's challenging for business owners to know if one particular solution is a good idea or not."

McLachlan says there is widespread awareness of the need to transform, but there's a real risk of drastic change brought about by a knee jerk reaction.

"Digital restructuring is best done slowly and incrementally. Economic turmoil means that finding new revenue is hard, so focus on streamlining what you've got and making more out of the revenue that you do have."

Smaller firms traditionally invest less in building efficiencies because they have less money. Sometimes efficiency gain can cost a small business as much as it does a bigger business. While all businesses should be on a journey of constant change, the more effective strategy is to make a small incremental change over the years.

He offers the following advice to SMEs considering digital transformation:

1. Identify your pain points

Rather than radically transforming the business or charging down new avenues or adopting new technologies, first understand what the pain points are and fix those.

"Get the key decision-makers in the business aligned on what the problems are, and address those first," says McLachlan. "Examples may be holding too much stock, being tied to cumbersome legacy software or holding on to a site-specific office server."

2. Break it down

"The norm for many technology companies has been to work with clients to address business requirements. We find it far more effective to address the pain points and then break them down into bite-sized projects, based on the benefit to the business.

"For example, rather than replace an entire Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, an answer may be to plug in add-on to fix a specific issue," McLachlan says.

3. Prioritise

During and after lockdown, many companies were focussed on remote working solutions. This was followed by working with less staff following layoffs and more recently the focus is switching to revenue generation with less, but this is reactive.

"Remote working and productivity solutions are hygiene. We find the sweet spot is in helping our clients drive short term change in the technology space. Nobody has to spend large chunks of money to keep driving continuous improvement.

"Start with the pain points that address a business benefit. We usually find most companies only have four or five pain points. If we change the metric there is a direct flow on in better margins, revenues, productivity and cost savings."

4. Engage your staff

"Avoid driving change from the top down. Engaging your workforce at the start gives a better outcome because everybody is a part of the change," McLachlan says.

5. Reduce complexity

"Reduce the complexity of your business. This will result in a higher level of engagement from both staff and clients. Start with quick wins and push forward once you start seeing the results of the changes you are making."

The Covid-19 Lockdown was a huge shock that has seen widespread cost reductions and decisions around cashflow. However, that does not mean the business should procrastinate decisions around their operating model, systems, supply chain, inventory management and sales channels.

"These are often areas that can offer significant business performance changes as you start to ramp up sales and production again, so it is worth giving it some attention."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OneHQ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 