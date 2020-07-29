Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Equity Partnership A Pathway To Land Ownership

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

The New Zealand primary sector faces a dilemma over funding for future expansion which has prompted Bayleys rural real estate to take the initiative on helping to solve it. An upcoming seminar aims to introduce young farmers who are keen to get a piece of their own property to investors who have the capital to help back them.

Bayleys Country has organised a farm equity partnership seminar in Havelock North on August 12 and already have over 100 registered attendees.

Bayleys national director rural Duncan Ross said that bank sourced farm finance has become increasingly difficult for farmers and investors to secure after a relatively easy period for credit from the early 2000s to 2010.

That difficulty has been in part prompted by increased caution amongst foreign owned banks regarding debt levels in some parts of the agri-sector and demands on banks to hold increased proportions of their ledgers as equity.

“But at the same time, returns from the likes of the red meat sector have never looked better and the need to access capital to make the most of those opportunities greater.”

He said the impact of Covid-19 has if anything reinforced New Zealand’s status to potential investors as a safe place to source quality protein, fibre and produce.

This is not only thanks to the food itself, but to the ability of the primary sector to maintain supply line integrity and certainty as they break down in some countries overwhelmed by the epidemic.

Bayleys Gisborne director and country salesperson Simon Bousfield said the recent successful sale of Panikau and Mangaheia stations on the East Coast highlighted the opportunities to link keen farm managers who had some equity to investors who had more and wanted to increase their land holdings.

“We had a number of potential investors come forward who were keen to invest with skilled farmers on those properties and younger farmers who wanted an ownership stake in a property but lacked the equity to buy one outright.”

He said the days of being able to spend several years shearing locally and around the world to gather up enough equity to purchase a first farm are well gone.

Equity partnerships with established farmers and investors is a far more realistic route to farm ownership.

“There is certainly no lack of enthusiasm or energy from the next generation of younger farmers, it is just an issue about them being able to get enough capital.”

Simon Bousfield said despite concerns over land going into forestry in areas like Gisborne, the interest and ultimate purchase of Mangaheia and Panikau has reinforced how strong that enthusiasm for pastoral hill country farming is.

“Both of those properties have stayed as drystock properties. One was bought by a family from out of the region, and the other by two families who have thought outside the square and got together to purchase it together as an entity.”

“The numbers we have for the seminar are positive. It represents an excellent opportunity to get the two parties together and get some insights from those who are already engaged in such partnerships, and to get a banker’s overview on what constitutes a successful equity partnership,” he said.

Duncan Ross said at a time when many may be struggling to borrow the full amount needed for a property, and succession options may also appear limited, an equity partnership arrangement could prove a practical alternative for families to consider if they were wanting to retain family ownership of the property.

Current equity farm owner Sam Robinson will offer his experience as a sheep and beef case study, while equity farm manager Tom Bowie will share his experiences on his successful Wairarapa farming entity.

Marcus Bousfield, ANZ regional agri and commercial manager is one of the presenters at the seminar. He said the bank is comfortable dealing with equity partnerships, but cautioned their success lies in having the right combination of people involved.

“What we are finding in the drystock sector is the good keep on getting better, but do not necessarily always have the capital to match that growth in ability.”

The added demands of being able to future proof any farm investment to meet compliance and environmental standards as they arise also adds an additional layer of cost to a farm structure.

“You really cannot just go in and view a purchase in the conventional sense anymore, sometimes having multiple owners is a way to spread that investment.”

He says there is no shortage of talent and enthusiasm among a new generation of drystock farmers, and he urges younger farmers to think about how an equity partnership could work for them early rather than later in their career.

“It is about having an open mind, an awareness of why you are going to do it, with a clear goal in mind about what you wish to achieve. Ultimately, you won’t control all of the decision making and success will come down to how willing you are to accept the values of the other parties you are in business with.”

The Bayleys equity partnership seminar runs from 1-4 pm on Wednesday August 12 at the Havelock North Club, 4 Campbell Street Havelock North.

To register contact moana.panapa@bayleys.co.nz by 5pm, August 4.

 

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>


Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 