Tech Data Appoints Andy Berry, Vice President And Country General Manager, Australia And New Zealand

Tech Data today announced that Andy Berry has been named the vice president and country general manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Andy will be responsible for the execution of Tech Data’s strategy and day-to-day operations in ANZ. He will report directly to Jaideep Malhotra, President of Asia Pacific, and is based in Sydney. Berry will take on this new role following the departure of Wendy O’Keeffe from Tech Data at the end of July.

“These are exciting times at Tech Data Asia Pacific. I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team and look forward to his leadership in the next stage of growth in ANZ. Andy is a passionate leader with a proven track record of business growth, operational excellence and strategic transformation. Andy’s focus will be to deliver higher value to Tech Data’s vendor partners, channel ecosystem and customer partners, while creating opportunities to expand our footprint in this critical region,” Malhotra said.

A technology industry veteran for 16 years and former managing director for Ricoh Australia, Andy joins Tech Data with proven management skills, including driving profitable growth and building strong stakeholder relationships. Prior to Ricoh, Andy served as the chief customer officer at Xerox Australia, where he led the transformation of the organization into a customer-centric culture and contributed to high revenue growth.

