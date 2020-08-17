TSB Launches Special One-year Home Loan Rate Of 2.49%, Two-year Of 2.65%

On top of its Aussie rate match promise, TSB is launching a one-year special home loan rate of 2.49% and a two-year special of 2.65%, effective from Tuesday 18 August.

Justine St John, General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience, says TSB’s new one and two-year rates are the best currently offered by the major banks and the lowest ever offered by TSB.

“TSB is focused on supporting New Zealanders with consistent low lending rates at a time when COVID-19 continues to create economic uncertainty.

“It’s more important than ever that people are provided with a wide variety of competitive lending rates to support their financial needs.

“By offering market leading home loan rates, as well as agreeing to match any advertised fixed rate offered by an Aussie bank, we’re taking some of the stress away for Kiwis when it comes to choosing a loan best suited to them,” says Ms St John.

“We’re also pleased to give New Zealanders another reason to bank local and keep money revolving through our local economy at a time like this.”

People keen to apply can set up a video call with a mortgage manager in just minutes via TSB Virtual Bank, call the lending team on 0800 872 226 or pop into their local branch.

The above rates will be offered until further notice and are available for both new and existing customers with 20% equity. Lending terms and conditions apply.

