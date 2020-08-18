Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unemployed People Less Satisfied With Life

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 10:46 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Unemployed people are more likely to rate their overall life satisfaction poorly than employed people or those not in the labour force, Stats NZ said today.

According to new survey data, collected since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New Zealand, 28 percent of unemployed people rated their life satisfaction at 0–6 on an 11-point scale. This compared with 13 percent of employed people, and 18 percent of those who were not in the labour force.

“The data shows unemployed people are faring worse than employed people across a range of wellbeing measures,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

“On the other hand, the picture is mixed for people who aren’t in the labour force.”

Unemployed people were also more likely to rate their lives poorly in terms of their family wellbeing (22 percent gave a rating of 0–6) and how worthwhile they felt the things they did in life were (27 percent with a rating of 0–6).

“The overall wellbeing of unemployed people reflects the difficult material circumstances many face,” Dr Bretherton said.

More than one-quarter (26 percent) of unemployed people said they did not have enough money to meet their everyday needs, compared with just 4.2 percent of employed people and 10 percent of those not in the labour force. One in five unemployed people (22 percent) had received help from organisations such as churches or foodbanks in the previous 12 months.

Unemployment can also be associated with a loss of social connectedness and poor mental wellbeing. Unemployed people were more likely than others to have felt lonely over the previous four weeks (which may have been compounded by the COVID-19 lockdown in April) and more likely to have experienced poor overall mental wellbeing over the previous two weeks.

Job security also linked to life satisfaction

Employed people generally fared better than unemployed people on most wellbeing indicators. However, those who felt less secure in their jobs tended to fare worse than those with greater job security.

“Employed people were asked about the likelihood of losing their job or business within the next 12 months. As the level of insecurity rose, overall life satisfaction tended to fall,” Dr Bretherton said.

Of those who felt most insecure (with a high chance or almost certain to lose their employment), 27 percent rated their life satisfaction at 0–6. This compared with 9.2 percent of those who felt there was almost no chance of losing their employment.

Lower job security was also associated with poorer financial wellbeing.

“This may be because more insecure jobs are often lower paid,” Dr Bretherton said.

Mixed picture for those not in the labour force

People who were not in the labour force (not working and not actively seeking or available for work) are a diverse group with considerable variation in wellbeing outcomes.

People who were not in the labour force due to their own illness, sickness, injury, or disability fared poorly on several indicators and were the most likely to experience low overall life satisfaction. Of this group, 44 percent rated their life satisfaction at 0–6, compared with 22 percent of caregivers, 15 percent of students, and 9.4 percent of those who were retired (and not included in the other categories).

“On most measures, retired people were faring better than others who weren’t in the labour force,” Dr Bretherton said.

“In many respects they fared better than employed people.”

Among the positive indicators for retired people were that 49 percent rated their life satisfaction at 9 or 10, and 74 percent said they had enough or more than enough money. Additionally, 61 percent had never felt lonely in the last four weeks, and only 11 percent experienced poor overall mental wellbeing.

About the data

Stats NZ collected this information as part of a wellbeing supplement added to the household labour force survey in the June 2020 quarter. The supplement included a selection of questions from the general social survey, which has been delayed until April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stats NZ will continue collecting information through the supplement until the March 2021 quarter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 