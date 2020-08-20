Appointment Of New Chair For The Electricity Authority

The Electricity Networks Association (ENA) has welcomed the appointment of Dr Nicola Crauford to chair the Electricity Authority from 1 November, replacing inaugural chair Dr Brent Layton, who has completed two five-year terms.

Chief executive of the ENA, Graeme Peters, says the association and its members look forward to working with Dr Crauford as the authority continues a diverse work programme that has an increasingly significant impact on its members and their two million customers.

“Following the Electricity Price Review, the Electricity Authority is progressively engaged in addressing the needs of consumers and other stakeholders to ensure the electricity market is fair and transparent, and we welcome it continuing this work.

“Dr Crauford’s experience in the utilities sector, having held governance roles in electricity, water, and ports companies, indicates she’s well placed to ensure the Authority, through its oversight and regulatory role, delivers reliability and competition benefits to consumers.”

Peters also thanked outgoing chair Brent Layton, for his contribution to the development of the Authority and then his leadership since establishment almost a decade ago.

In particular he noted Dr Layton’s enthusiastic championing of lines networks’ initiatives to agree and implement distribution price reform.

“This is a very complex undertaking, and in his role as chair of the authority, we have appreciated Dr Layton’s understanding and determination to achieve the ultimate benefits for consumers that price reform will enable.”

