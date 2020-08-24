RNZ Chair Welcomes New Board Appointees

RNZ Chairman, Dr. Jim Mather, has welcomed the appointment of former NZ On Air CEO, Jane Wrightson, as a Governor on the Board of Radio New Zealand and the involvement of Mihimaraea Parata Gardineras an observer on the Board under the State Services Commission Future Directors programme.

“The RNZ Board and wider whānau of Te Reo Irirangi o Aotearoa are excited to be welcoming both Jane and Mihimaraea. Jane brings a vast wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, whilst the appointment of Mihimaraea recognises our commitment to leadership development and ensuring we have a wider range of perspectives at the governance level”.

Jane Wrightson took up the role of Retirement Commissioner in February 2020 after a long career in media. She came to the role from her position as the longstanding chief executive of NZ On Air, the public media funding agency. Prior to that, she was the chief executive of the Broadcasting Standards Authority, chief executive of the Screen Producers Association, and was NZ’s first woman Chief Censor. She began her career with a 10-year stint at TVNZ. She’s held various governance positions, currently as a director of Experience Wellington, a CCO. She holds an MBA with Distinction, a BA in literature, and is a chartered member of the Institute of Directors.

“I’m delighted to take up this opportunity” said Jane Wrightson. “I’m a longstanding RNZ listener: the opportunities and challenges for public media in a highly disrupted media landscape are intense and I’m looking forward to joining the RNZ governance team to help address them”.

Jane Wrightson takes up her position on the RNZ Board from 1st September.

Also joining the RNZ Board in September as part of the State Services Commission’s Future Directors programme is Mihimaraea Parata Gardiner (Ngāti Porou).

Mihimaraea Parata Gardiner is of Ngāti Porou descent with links to Mataatua, Te Arawa and Ngāi Tahu, and is currently an adviser for Te Puni Kōkiri in Tairāwhiti, leading efforts to help grow a highly skilled and capable Māori workforce through training and development and leading work in connecting rangatahi Māori with career pathways.

She speaks Te Reo Māori and French, holds a BCA in Marketing, International Relations and Political Science, and has worked in both private and public sector organisations. She was Communications Coordinator for Te Matatini Kapa Haka National Festivals in 2017 and 2019.

“RNZ has always been part of my life” said Mihimaraea Parata Gardiner, “ first as the backing track to all car trips, and conversations with whānau, and now it is my first choice source of news, current affairs, perspectives and discussions of our places and our place in the world.”

“I look forward to learning from experienced RNZ Governors around the table and trust that I can offer my own perspectives to Board discussions.”

The State Services Commission Future Directors programme gives talented people the opportunity to observe and participate on a board for a period of 12 to 18 months.

