Covid-19 Processes Costly For Business

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders
NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>
Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation
Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>
ALSO:
QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience
According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>
ALSO:
Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years
Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>
Seismology: The Quiet Earth
As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>
RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors
Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>
ALSO: