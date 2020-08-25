Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pactera And Eutech Form Partnership

Tuesday, 25 August 2020, 5:54 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Bring Smart Building and Workplace Design Solutions to Clients in Asia Pacific and Oceania

SINGAPORE, Aug 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Pactera, a leading IT solution company with 25 years of history and nearly 30,000 employees, and Eutech today jointly announced a partnership to bring smart building and workplace design solutions to clients in the Asia Pacific and Oceania region.

Collaboration between Pactera OctoIoT and Eutech IVIVA

The partnership brings together the proven Pactera OctoIoT platform and unique data management technique with Eutech IVIVA, a workplace cloud that provides a broad range of applications and technologies for the implementation of solutions for the Digital Workplace, Smart Buildings and Smart Precincts.

"We are very pleased to enter the strategic Asia Pacific and Oceania partnership with Eutech, which provides a variety of digital transformation solutions for the global real estate and building market," stated JinSong Li, Executive Vice President, General Manager of APAC Business Group, Pactera. "Pactera has a broad regional presence and in-depth localized capabilities for IT and consulting. Leveraged by Eutech's industry-leading digital solutions, we firmly believe that our new partnership with Eutech will support clients' digital transformations and bring new value to the marketplace."

Under this partnership, together Pactera and Eutech will help clients utilize the solutions that deliver step-change improvements in productivity, cost, and efficiency over the entire building life cycle. The partnership brings extensive Pactera's experience in IoT implementation, IT consulting, and digital transformation, combined with the Eutech IVIVA platform enabling smart, interactive environments that delight tenants and visitors.

"Organisations are increasingly looking to connect their physical and digital workspaces to enable a more resilient and productive workplace," said Dr. Hari Gunasingham, Founder and CEO, Eutech. "Eutech's mission is to enable this by redefining the way people, places, and things interact. Our partnership with Pactera is a key initiative in this mission. We are looking to co-innovate and co-create disruptive workplace solutions that bring together Pactera's leading-edge technologies and capabilities in IoT and AI, and Eutech's IVIVA Workplace Cloud."

About Pactera

Pactera is a Global Technology company with 29,000 employees worldwide committed to delivering Digital-themed consulting, UX interaction, IT implementation and Operations services to customers. Pactera creates business value for Fortune 2000 companies by accelerating business innovation, enabling new growth, improving operational efficiency and transforming the user experience.

Website: https://apac.pactera.com

About Eutech

Eutech is a global software company specializing in the design, development and implementation of next-generation solutions and services for the global construction and real estate industries. Eutech's product portfolio includes IVIVA, a Workplace Cloud that brings together a broad range of applications and technologies for the implementation of solutions for the Digital Workplace, Smart Buildings and Smart Precincts. Eutech is headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company has implemented over 300 million square feet of projects.

Website: https://www.iviva.com

