Kiwi Podcaster Makes Waves Globally With Podcast For The Startup Community

Sam Kamani wants you to find out what makes some entrepreneurs, investors and businesses successful in times like these. That’s why he started this podcast - Want Money Got Money with Sam Kamani

Sam Kamani

In his podcast he interviews successful kiwi Startup founders and investors along with entrepreneurs and Venture Capitalists from around the world.

" Come with me on a journey where you will get to learn from the stories, secrets and skills of the world’s most brilliant and interesting startup founders and investors."

- Sam Kamani

Within the first 5 weeks the Want Money Got Money podcast has broken into the top 25 podcasts in it’s category, it has listeners spread out in 22 countries and 120 cities around the world.

Want Money Got Money is an easy to listen podcast where the host Sam Kamani has a 30 to 40 min conversation with the guest to uncover the secrets of their success. So you as a listener can get valuable insights into what makes certain startup founders and investors successful.

You can tunein by searching Want Money Got Money with Sam Kamani on Spotify, iHeart Radio, Apple podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

More information:

samkamani.com

linktr.ee/wmgm

https://www.instagram.com/wantmoneygotmoney/

© Scoop Media

