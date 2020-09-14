DLA Piper Boasts Four Young Private Practice Lawyer Of The Year Finalists At NZ Law Awards

14 September 2020 – Global Law Firm DLA Piper has four senior lawyers named as finalists in the 2020 New Zealand Law Awards for the Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year category. Finalists for this category are selected based on the quantity, quality, importance, and innovativeness of their work.

The firm's finalists include recently appointed Partners Emma Moran, Litigation and Regulatory, and Nick Valentine, Intellectual Property and Technology; Special Counsel Emma Manohar, RMA; and Senior Associate Shane Swinerd, Litigation and Regulatory.

"Having four finalists out of eleven, the most of any firm in the category, is fantastic news and will make for some healthy competition on the awards night!", commented Martin Wiseman, DLA Piper's New Zealand Country Managing Partner.

The full list of finalists can be found here. Winners will be announced at the awards gala at The Cordis on 12 November 2020.

