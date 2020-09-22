Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Zag Delivers One Of Australasia’s First Large SAP S/4HANA Implementations Remotely Amidst Pandemic

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 10:40 am
Press Release: Zag

 SAP specialist Zag has successfully delivered one of the first large S/4HANA implementations in Australasia, converting Hydro Tasmania from its legacy SAP ECC system to SAP’s next generation ERP solution with Fiori 3. The project was already working to tight deadlines to meet Hydro Tasmania’s end of financial year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions introduced another challenge.

Zag CEO Nick Mulcahy says while Hydro Tasmania is one of the first businesses in Australasia to deploy S/4HANA and Fiori 3, SAP’s latest iteration of its user interface, with many businesses factoring in a move to S/4HANA before the end of SAP’s support for legacy ERP systems in 2027, the success of this project is a clear demonstration of Kiwi-founded company Zag’s capability to tackle large S/4HANA projects.

Enhancing its accounting and financial capabilities was a key outcome for Hydro Tasmania which meant there was tight governance of the project and shared responsibilities by both Zag and Hydro Tasmania. The size and complexity of the project – with 1000+ seats, a large asset base and an intricate SAP backend – combined with tight deadlines and the need to balance other ongoing projects at Hydro Tasmania all combined to make the delivery of the project a complicated task without the introduction of the pandemic.

Mulcahy says the successful completion of the project, on time and on budget, is a testament to both the team’s ability to adapt to changing conditions and the close working relationship they developed with Hydro Tasmania’s team prior to travel restrictions coming into force. Zag and Hydro Tasmania identified and managed the project’s risks weeks before the pandemic materialised in Australia. When it was required, the project team quickly adapted to remote working and virtual collaboration.

“This was a 10-month project and prior to the pandemic the team had already worked closely with Hydro Tasmania to scope and define the full functionality of the system and delve deeply into what the system needed to do to deliver on their needs. This meant that when we had to unexpectedly switch to remote collaboration, both teams were fully up to speed and were able to maintain good communication despite the challenges COVID-19 brought to the project.”

From March to June 2020, all project activities were delivered 100% remotely, including two dress rehearsals and the production cutover/go-live.

“Remote working went seamlessly. It was well managed, and the strength of the team shone through. The early on-site collaborations and relationships we built with Zag helped us engage well later in the project remotely,” says Hydro Tasmania GM Corporate IT Anna Bird.

The organisation saw the conversion to S/4HANA as an enablement project to get the business onto newer technology, opening the door to streamlined, simpler processes and improved user experience with Fiori 3. “Zag as a partner is right-sized for our organisation. Sometimes, if you’re engaging the Tier 1 type players, you can get lost as a small fish in the big pond. The willingness of Zag to collaborate with us on the ground and work as one team stood out,” says Bird.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Zag on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 