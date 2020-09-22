Glass Recycler Smashing Its Way Into New Factory

Photo: Angela Jones

Christchurch-based 5R Solutions is opening a new purpose-built facility that will double its capacity to recycle glass.

5R’s Managing Director Chris Grant says the business already stops 55,000 tonnes of glass from going to landfill every year.

“That’s enough glass to fill 22 Olympic-sized swimming pools or nearly 230,000 wheelie bins, this new facility means we will eventually double those numbers,” says Chris.

5R Solutions has also just signed agreements to take all of the glass collected kerbside in the Timaru, Mackenzie and Waimate districts. That equates to around 3,000 tonnes of glass per year.

The glass the company processes gets made into Pink Batts, new glass bottles and is used on sports turfs and golf course bunkers and in sandblasting and pool filters.

The new factory was opened by Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage this morning.

Chris Grant smashed a panel of waste glass (that will be recycled) as he declared the facility open.

“It’s an exciting day for the team. The new factory is capable of packing more than 150 shipping containers full of crushed glass, each month.”

Eugenie Sage says 5R is a good example of the practical ways companies can help to reduce waste ending up in landfills.

“It’s great to open this new purpose-built recycling facility which will increase the amount of glass and other valuable materials being diverted from landfills. It means that glass put out on the kerb by residents in parts of mid and south Canterbury will be given another life.”

Chris Grant says 5R is also looking at boosting not only the volume of glass it recycles but also the volume of other materials – including cardboard, wood and plastic.

“We’re very passionate about the work we do. It’s not glamorous work but we’re stopping huge volumes of waste from going to landfill and that’s something that makes us very proud. It’s the circular economy we should all be aiming for.”

